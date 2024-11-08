Wild weather: Deadly flooding, outbreak of tornadoes and powerful thunderstorms

Here’s some of the wild weather making headlines around the world this past week.

Clean-up is underway following widespread flooding that killed more than 200 people in eastern Spain.

Crews continue to search for dozens of missing people.

The floods were triggered by thunderstorms that produced torrential downpours.

Residents in many areas have spent the past week trying to get rid of the deep layer of mud that covered towns and cities.

There’s been a recent outbreak of tornadoes across parts of the southern U.S., including an EF-3 tornado that hit Oklahoma City.

That tornado decimated some neighbourhoods - ripping roofs off homes, flipping vehicles and causing millions of dollars in damages.

Nearly a dozen people were injured, but there are no reports of any fatalities.

Parts of Saudi Arabia were pummeled with hail from powerful thunderstorms.

In some areas, the hail was deep enough that it looked like a thick layer of snow.

Parts of the country are in the midst of a cool spell that has also brought snow to mountainous areas.

More thunderstorms with heavy rain and possibly hail are expected in the coming days.