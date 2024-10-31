Wild weather: Deadly storms, rare tornado and desert flooding

Here's a look at some of the wild weather from around the world this past week.

Severe thunderstorms in Spain produced golf ball-sized hail, causing widespread damage and smashing countless vehicles.

The storms were accompanied by torrential rain, with some areas receiving more than a month's worth of rain in just 24 hours.

Flash flooding across parts of Spain turned streets into rivers, washing away vehicles.

At least 95 people have been killed and that death toll may climb in the coming days.

A rare spectacle in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), social media was flooded with pictures and video of a landspout tornado.

Thankfully, the tornado formed over a sparsely-populated part of the desert.

Despite being near a roadway, no injuries or significant damage has been reported.

Tornadoes are extremely rare in this part of the world.

It’s estimated the UAE only gets a handful of tornadoes per decade.

Speaking of rare, there’s flooding in the Sahara desert.

Drone and satellite footage recently released shows the extent of heavy rain that hit southeast Morocco in late September.

The area had more rain in two days than they normally get in an entire year.

The downpours have partially filled some lakes that were dry as of late August.

It’s just the sixth time in the past quarter-century that a rain event has produced enough moisture to fill a Saharan lake.

Experts say the water in one of the revived lakes is deep enough that it could last for around a year before drying up again.