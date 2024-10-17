Wild weather: Hurricane Milton and snow in New Hampshire

Here’s a look at some of the wild weather from around the world this past week.

Hurricane Milton became the second-most intense Atlantic hurricane ever recorded over the Gulf of Mexico.

Only Hurricane Rita in 2005 was stronger. Milton is the ninth hurricane of the season and the second Category 5.

It underwent rapid intensification and jumped from a Category 1 to a Categor 5 in less than 24 hours.

It made landfall in western Florida as a Category 3 causing extensive flooding and damage from wind and the storm surge, which was nearly 10 feet in some areas.

Over a dozen people were killed in the storm.

Some of those deaths are being attributed to an outbreak of tornadoes that developed on the leading edge of Hurricane Milton.

At least 17 tornadoes have been confirmed and there are reports of more than 40 in total.

At least three of the tornadoes were rated EF3. That's a record for the most ever EF3s (or higher) associated with a hurricane.

Most hurricane-related tornadoes are EF0s or EF1s with short-lived damage paths. Some of the Milton-related tornadoes left an abnormally long stretch of destruction.

And...how about some snow? An intense snow storm hit Mount Washington in New Hampshire. Several centimetres of snow and sub-zero temperatures hit the national park.

Snow and cold definitely aren't unusual at that location. But, this was a little earlier than usual and an early sign of things to come over the next few months.