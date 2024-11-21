Wild weather: Tropical storms, bomb cyclones and torrential downpour
Here are some of the big weather stories from around the world this week.
Tropical Storm Sara tore through parts of Honduras, Nicaragua and Belize. At least four people are dead, including a child swept away in the floodwaters.
Parts of Honduras received more than 20 inches of rain, that's over 500 mm. Flooding from the downpour washed out roads and as many as nine bridges. There were also widespread mudslides and significant damage to homes and crops in the region.
Tropical Storm Sara is the 18th named storm of the hurricane season, and the third in November. On average, there are 14 named storms in an Atlantic hurricane season.
A bomb cyclone off the west coast of British Columbia pounded Vancouver Island, coastal B.C. and the Pacific Northwest in the United States. A low pressure system that has a pressure drop of at least 24 millibars in 24 hours or less classifies as a "bomb cyclone."
There were pockets of heavy rain and some heavier snow at higher elevations. But, most of the damage from this storm was caused by the wind. Sustained wind speeds in the 70 to 100 km/h range were reported and some areas had gusts closer to 150 km/h. The storm knocked down trees and downed power lines. At one point, hundreds of thousands of people were without power. At least two people have been reported dead following the storm.
Torrential downpours in Italy’s southern region of Sicily led to significant flooding that caused a number of vehicles to be swept out to the seas. Remarkably, no deaths have been reported. But, there were dozens of people who needed to be rescued from flooded homes and vehicles.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Some snow to go along with the cold
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
'It didn't sound good': Mother shares what her sons went through with walking pneumonia
A mother shares with CTVNews.ca her family's health scare as medical experts say cases of the disease and other respiratory illnesses have surged, filling up emergency departments nationwide.
BREAKING Matt Gaetz drops bid for Trump attorney general in face of U.S. Senate opposition
Hardline Republican Matt Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration as U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's attorney general, in the face of opposition from the Senate Republicans whose support he would have needed to win the job.
Mother charged after infant dies in midtown Toronto: police
The mother of an infant who died after being found at an apartment building in midtown Toronto on Wednesday has been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.
Here's a list of items that will be GST/HST-free over the holidays
Canadians won’t have to pay GST on a selection of items this holiday season, the prime minister vowed on Thursday.
Manitoba RCMP issue Canada-wide warrant for Ontario semi-driver charged in deadly crash
Manitoba RCMP have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for the semi-driver involved in a crash that killed an eight-year-old girl and her mother.
2 arrested during Greenpeace protest outside Stornoway residence in Ottawa
Two people have been arrested following a protest outside Stornoway, the official residence of Canada's leader of the Opposition.
Arrest warrant issued for suspect charged in Toronto airport gold heist
Peel police say a bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of one of the suspects charged in connection with the gold heist at Pearson International Airport last year.
'This is cold': P.E.I. mother upset over decision to remove late daughter's photos from school memorial wall
A high school on Prince Edward Island is removing pictures of its late students from a memorial wall – a decision that has upset one mother whose daughter attended the school.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
-
Winning Lotto 6-49 ticket bought in Calgary worth $1M
Check your Lotto 6-49 tickets, because one purchased in Calgary just won big.
-
'Star-studded' Country Thunder Alberta lineup announced for 2025
We now know which artists and bands are set to perform in Calgary at Country Thunder Alberta 2025.
Lethbridge
-
Driver killed in Trans-Canada Highway crash near Salmon Arm, B.C.
B.C. RCMP say one person was killed in a head-on crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Salmon Arm on Wednesday.
-
Giving Machine at Lethbridge's Park Place Mall sells you things that go straight to people in need
There’s a new way to give this holiday season.
-
Charges laid in September assault of 16-year-old: Lethbridge police
Lethbridge police say four teenagers have been arrested in connection with an autumn attack that saw a 16-year-old badly injured.
Saskatoon
-
Alberta non-profit Mustard Seed to run Saskatoon's Lighthouse
Alberta-based non-profit the Mustard Seed is stepping up to run Saskatoon's Lighthouse.
-
Saskatchewan teen still recovering in hospital after being set on fire at school
A 15-year-old girl who was set on fire at a Saskatoon high school earlier this fall is still recovering in hospital.
-
Saskatoon teen pleads guilty in high-speed crash that killed 16-year-old
A Saskatoon teen accused of driving a car involved in a high-speed crash that killed a 16-year-old last spring has pleaded guilty to his charges.
Regina
-
'Will always be a Pat': Regina Pats trade captain Tanner Howe to Calgary
The Regina Pats have announced a blockbuster trade Thursday that sees captain Tanner Howe on his way to Calgary to play for the Hitmen as the team continues rebuilding for the future.
-
Worker fatally injured while on the job at Regina's Evraz plant
Evraz North America is investigating after one of its workers was fatally injured while on the job.
-
Sask. RCMP still searching for man wanted after 'serious assaults' in Swift Current
The Saskatchewan RCMP says officers are still looking for one man wanted in connection to serious assaults that took place in Swift Current in October, but said they have arrested a second suspect.
Vancouver
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE B.C. RCMP to provide details of body camera rollout
Members of the B.C. RCMP are set to formally announce the rollout of police-worn cameras Thursday morning.
-
Crash sends 6 to hospital in Prince George, B.C.
Six people were hospitalized with injuries "ranging from moderate to severe" after a crash in Prince George Wednesday evening.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 1 airlifted to hospital after Pitt Meadows crash
An air ambulance transported one person to hospital Thursday morning after a crash in Pitt Meadows.
Vancouver Island
-
Near-record gusts knock out power to 150K Vancouver Island customers; BC Hydro brings in reinforcements from mainland
The clean up was well underway Wednesday on Vancouver Island after a night of chaos.
-
B.C. RCMP say multiple victims injured in single vehicle crash
Mounties on Vancouver Island say they are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left "multiple" people injured.
-
BC Hydro reports 'extensive damage' from bomb cyclone that left 300,000 in the dark
Several thousand British Columbians remain in the dark Wednesday morning after a windstorm known as a bomb cyclone slammed coastal communities.
Toronto
-
Mother charged after infant dies in midtown Toronto: police
The mother of an infant who died after being found at an apartment building in midtown Toronto on Wednesday has been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.
-
Toronto woman scammed out of $158K gets nearly half her money back
A Toronto woman who was defrauded out of $158,000 in a roofing scam over the summer received about half her money back following a tip from a CTV News viewer.
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
Montreal
-
Quebec fiscal update: $2.1B in new spending, end of tax credit for some older workers
Quebec's finance minister has tabled an economic update with $2.1 billion in new spending over five years amid what Eric Girard describes as a stronger-than-expected recovery from last year's economic slowdown.
-
Northvolt's parent company files for bankruptcy protection in the U.S.
Northvolt's parent company has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States, but the process will not jeopardize the battery manufacturer's plans for Quebec, the company said.
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
Atlantic
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
-
CTV Atlantic to host roundtable discussion with Nova Scotia's party leaders
The leaders of Nova Scotia’s three main political parties will take part in a roundtable discussion at CTV Atlantic in Halifax on Thursday.
-
'This is cold': P.E.I. mother upset over decision to remove late daughter's photos from school memorial wall
A high school on Prince Edward Island is removing pictures of its late students from a memorial wall – a decision that has upset one mother whose daughter attended the school.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP issue Canada-wide warrant for Ontario semi-driver charged in deadly crash
Manitoba RCMP have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for the semi-driver involved in a crash that killed an eight-year-old girl and her mother.
-
1991-2024
1991-2024 Winnipeg Sea Bears player Chad Posthumus dies at 33
Sea Bears centre Chad Posthumus has died at age 33.
-
Cellphone location records shown to jury in human smuggling trial
The jury at a human smuggling trial has seen phone records the prosecution says show the two men accused were carrying out plans to sneak people across the Canada-U.S. border between Manitoba and Minnesota.
Ottawa
-
McDonald's Canada CEO not ruling out a return to the ByWard Market
McDonald's Canada says it has not closed the door on a return to Ottawa's downtown.
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
-
2 arrested during Greenpeace protest outside Stornoway residence in Ottawa
Two people have been arrested following a protest outside Stornoway, the official residence of Canada's leader of the Opposition.
Northern Ontario
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
-
Elliot Lake, Ont., raid uncovers cocaine, fentanyl, sawed-off shotgun and cash
Five people have been charged – including one from southern Ontario – following a raid of a Tokyo Crescent residence in Elliot Lake.
-
Sudbury ponders options to fix crumbling College Street underpass, city's oldest bridge
Next week, Sudbury city council will decide how to rehabilitate the College Street underpass, which was built in 1949.
Barrie
-
One person seriously injured after rollover collision in Oro-Medonte
Emergency crews had to rescue one person trapped inside a vehicle after a rollover collision in Oro-Medonte Thursday morning.
-
Hold and secure briefly initiated at Barrie public school during nearby police investigation
Police officers were in the north end of Barrie on Thursday morning, this time in the area of Livingstone Street West and McDougall Drive.
-
Driver witnesses two early morning collisions along one sideroad
It was a busy morning on Sideroad 5 after a driver witnessed two collisions which police say were caused by poor road conditions.
Kitchener
-
Grand River Transit LRT involved in Kitchener crash
A busy Kitchener street could be closed for several hours after a crash involving a Grand River Transit vehicle.
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
-
Members of motorcycle gangs facing more charges following Cambridge robbery
Four members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club and one member of the Red Devils Motorcycle Club are facing robbery and weapons charges as part of an ongoing investigation.
London
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
-
'Incident' reported at Wingham Town Hall, increased police presence in the area
No injuries were reported, and no details have been released on what exactly the incident was.
-
Minor injuries reported after two-vehicle crash
Shortly after 8 a.m. crews were called to the intersection of Oxford Street and Colborne Street where the crash left a vehicle smashed into a light standard.
Windsor
-
Illegal cannabis storefront shut down in Leamington
Essex County OPP have shut down an illegal cannabis storefront in Leamington and seized $13,500 in products.
-
Windsor, Ont. Paralympian honoured as 'national hero'
A Windsor, Ont. Paralympian has been honoured as a “national hero”.
-
Rare fruit fly caught at Detroit Metro Airport
A rare kind of fruit fly has been caught by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialists at Detroit Metro Airport.