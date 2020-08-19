EDMONTON -- A conservation area in central Alberta has been closed since Sunday after a reported cougar stalking incident.

The Drake and Porter Conservation Site near Caroline, Alta., was closed Aug. 16 until further notice.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife says an angler reported being followed by a cougar that afternoon for a kilometre along Raven River.

“An officer responded to the incident, but could not locate the cougar in the area,” a statement from the government department reads.

“Based on the angler’s account, the cougar was not displaying aggressive or predatory behaviour, but as a precaution, the Alberta Conservation Association made the decision to close the area to give the cougar more space.”

Alberta Fish and Wildlife is still monitoring the location southwest of Red Deer.

The experts say cougar encounters are rare as the animals are typically shy of humans and will leave an area they know humans are in.

However, they advised Raven River fishers to stay in groups and be prepared:

Carry bear spray, in case a cougar comes within 12 metres;

Keep children close and dogs on a leash;

If a cougar is spotted, do not run or turn your back. If it appears unaware of you, gather everyone close and slowly back away from the area;

If a cougar hisses, snarls, stares intently, or tracks your movement, make yourself look big and speaking loudly. Do no run or play dead; and

If a cougar makes contact, fight back. “Don’t give up. Use all means at your disposal.”

To report wildlife dangers, call the 24-hour Report a Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeff Lawrence