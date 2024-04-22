EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Wildfire alert issued for area northwest of Edmonton cancelled

    A wildfire alert for Lac Ste Anne County that was issued on Monday afternoon has ended.

    The alert was issued at 12:40 p.m. on Monday because of a wildfire burning west of Bilby Common and heading east.

    Residents of Bilby Common, an area approximately 50 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, were asked to be prepared to leave within 30 minutes.

    They were asked to evacuate using Range Road 15 north to Highway 37, west to Onoway. Township 544 from Range Road 21 to Range Road 15 is closed.

    The reception centre is the Onoway Heritage Centre at 4708 Lac Ste Anne Trail North.

