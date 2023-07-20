Wildfire-scarred Alberta Métis settlement pushes for second escape route

Ron Bellerose walks through burned trees on what was the site of his home in East Prairie Metis Settlement, Alta., Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Bellerose's home was destroyed by a wildfire on May 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Ron Bellerose walks through burned trees on what was the site of his home in East Prairie Metis Settlement, Alta., Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Bellerose's home was destroyed by a wildfire on May 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island