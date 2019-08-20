The Windermere community's first hotel, TRU by Hilton, opened Monday evening.

The brand says represents a step forward for Edmonton's hospitality industry by introducing a millennial-focused concept.

"It's basically targeted at millennials and those that are young at heart. It's a very lively, very vibrant brand," explained TRU General Manager Rishi Dhawan.

"We've made it very, very connected. We've made it very easy for millennials to stay connected."

Despite the hotel opening in the city's southwest corner, Dhawan told CTV News Edmonton the location "made perfect sense."

"There's a lot of businesses in the area and there's a big need for a hotel," he said.

"The response we've had currently, it's been very, very positive. It's only on the upwards swing. We've had many, many corporate customers come to us."

Windermere's first hotel is also the first TRU by Hilton location in Canada.

The company is also working to open locations up in Ontario.