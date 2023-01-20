Winter Pride Party celebrated on Edmonton Ski Club slopes

Drag queens took over the slopes at the Edmonton Ski Club Friday evening as part of the first Winter Pride Party.

The ski hill offered special pricing on lift tickets, snow tubing and rentals, and had a DJ spinning tunes and drag stars Vanity Fair and Gabe Itch performing.

"We are all about inclusivity and making sport and recreation accessible to all Edmontonians," said Zoey Sloan, Edmonton Ski Club general manager.

For her, the event was about encouraging people to embrace Edmonton's winter city roots.

"We are just looking forward to a fun night out," Sloan added. "Something different and out of the ordinary where people can come together and feel safe and included."

While Pride is celebrated in June, Vanity Fair and Gabe Itch said it's important to celebrate the LGBTQ2S+ community throughout the year.

"Any excuse to celebrate Pride year-round is a great experience," Vanity Fair said.

"It's just another way to be super inclusive with people who might be athletes or queer people who are afraid to go to a skill hill because of their abilities," Gabe Itch echoed.