EDMONTON -- Police have made an arrest after a woman wearing a hijab was attacked at the Southgate LRT station on Tuesday. It is the second hate-motivated attack outside the same Edmonton mall in a week.

Rene Ladouceur, 32, has been charged with assault with a weapon, according to the Edmonton Police Service.

In what police are calling a hate-motivated incident, Ladouceur approached a 23-year-old woman inside the southeast doors of the station at approximately 10:45 a.m. She reportedly yelled racially-motivated obscenities and attempted hit the woman with her shopping bag.

An ETS Transit Peace Officer intervened and contacted police, who took the woman into custody.

In addition to the assault charge, Ladouceur also had nine outstanding warrants.

The Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council (AMPAC) posted about the attack on social media and thanked police for their prompt action.

EPS said Wednesday that its Hate Crimes and Violent Extremism Unit is recommending that prosecutors apply Section 718.2 of the Criminal Code of Canada to this case, which would allow increased sentencing if there is evidence the offence was motivated by hatred.

Police say this attack is not connected to the attack outside Southgate Centre on Dec. 8.

Richard Stevens, 41, was charged with attacking two women wearing hijabs outside the south Edmonton mall in what police called a "hate-motivated incident".

Premier Jason Kenney expressed his frustration at news of another racially-motivated attack on Wednesday morning.

This is a developing news story, more details will be provided as they become available.