A woman that allegedly made $72,500 in a psychic scam in Edmonton has been charged with fraud.

Cynthia Burt, 22, operated Sable Psychic Studio under the names "Sabrina Burt" and "Sable," police said. She is accused of defrauding 10 people for $72,500 between April 2018 and May 2019.

One of her victims spent $20,250.

According to EPS, Burt would tell customers they needed to spend thousands of dollars to "obtain a special crystal for a procedure that would remove negative energy," and that she would refund them after, but never did.

Burt was arrested Monday and charged with six counts of fraud over $5,000 and four counts of fraud under $5,000.

There were three outstanding Canada-wide warrants for her arrest for a similar file in Ontario, EPS said.

Police believe there may be other victims, and encourage them to call EPS at 780-423-4567.