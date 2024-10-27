Woman dead after being hit by Jeep at north-central Edmonton intersection

A pedestrian is dead after she was hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning in north-central Edmonton.

Edmonton police in a media release Sunday afternoon said the 18-year-old was crossing 107 Avenue at 130 Street, walking north, at 12:30 a.m. when she was hit by an eastbound Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The woman died at the scene.

Police have charged the 34-year-old woman driving the Jeep with refusal after accident causing death and impaired operation causing death.

Anyone who may have seen the incident or who may have dash-camera footage of it is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online (www.p3tips.com/250) or via the P3 Tips app.