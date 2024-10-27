EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Woman dead after being hit by Jeep at north-central Edmonton intersection

    An Edmonton Police Service vehicle is seen in a file photo. (CTV News Edmonton) An Edmonton Police Service vehicle is seen in a file photo. (CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A pedestrian is dead after she was hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning in north-central Edmonton.

    Edmonton police in a media release Sunday afternoon said the 18-year-old was crossing 107 Avenue at 130 Street, walking north, at 12:30 a.m. when she was hit by an eastbound Jeep Grand Cherokee.

    The woman died at the scene.

    Police have charged the 34-year-old woman driving the Jeep with refusal after accident causing death and impaired operation causing death.

    Anyone who may have seen the incident or who may have dash-camera footage of it is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online (www.p3tips.com/250) or via the P3 Tips app.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump's Madison Square Garden event features crude and racist insults

    Donald Trump took the stage Sunday night at New York’s Madison Square Garden to deliver his campaign's closing argument with the election nine days away after several of his allies used crude and racist insults toward U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and other critics of the former president.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News