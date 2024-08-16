Woman dead following highway collision near Buck Lake

EDMONTON
    A woman is dead and a teen is in hospital following a highway collision in west-central Alberta on Friday.

    RCMP said in a media release Friday afternoon officers in the Breton detachment received a report of a collision between a Ford Escape SUV and a Kenworth dual-tanker at the intersection of Highway 22 and Township Road 452, about seven kilometres south of Highway 13 near Buck Lake and 110 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

    Fire and emergency crews were on scene when police arrived, RCMP said. The driver of the Escape, a 47-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene while a 15-year-old passenger was taken to hospital for assessment, while the 82-year-old driver of the Kenworth suffered minor injuries, RCMP said.

    The gender of the teen was not disclosed.

    RCMP said preliminary investigation suggests the southbound Escape crossed the centre line of the highway and collided with the northbound semi.

