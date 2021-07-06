EDMONTON -- An Edmonton woman who drowned at Lac Ste. Anne on June 30 was playing with her daughter before she went under, officials say.

Mounties were called to Alberta Beach shortly before 5 p.m. that day. EMS were already on scene.

Earlier, a boater had found a six-year-old girl floating alone in a life jacket and took her to shore, where she was looked over by emergency responders and found to be unhurt.

RCMP say her mom was found later, unresponsive, by a lake user on a Sea-Doo.

EMS did CPR on the 38-year-old woman for about 20 minutes before declaring her dead at the scene.

According to a spokesperson at RCMP Central Alberta Division, the woman was not wearing a life jacket when she was found and did not know how to swim.

Police were told the mom and daughter had been playing with an inner tube in shallower water before the incident.