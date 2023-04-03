Woman found dead in Edmonton home, homicide detectives on the case

Police in Edmonton are investigating the suspicious death of a 27-year-old woman.

Officers were called to a home located on 109 Avenue and 122 Street at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

She was already dead when police arrived and homicide detectives have since taken over the case.

Police did not name the woman or provide any information on what may have caused her death, but an autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

Officers were still at the scene Monday morning and forensics investigators were seen coming in and out of a duplex.

Investigators are asking people who live and work in the area to check any security or dash camera footage they have for anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).