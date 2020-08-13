EDMONTON -- The death of a 23-year-old woman in Grande Prairie is being investigated as a homicide by RCMP.

The woman was found dead in her home on Aug. 11 shortly after 11 p.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Police are not releasing any other details, but asked the public to report anything suspicious in the area of Mountainview Manor between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m., Aug. 11 to 12.

Local Mounties can be reached at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers at at 1-800-222-8477.