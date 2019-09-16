Woman hit by car on 127 Street
A woman was hit by a car on 127 Street on Sept. 16. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)
September 16, 2019
September 16, 2019
A woman in her 60s is in hospital after a crash at 127 Street and 116 Avenue.
Police tell CTV News Edmonton a pedestrian was hit by a car and taken to hospital with significant head injuries, though they are not believed to be life-threatening.
The driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.
127 Street, which is a one-way street, is closed between 116 Avenue and 118 Avenue.