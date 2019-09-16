

CTV News Edmonton





A woman in her 60s is in hospital after a crash at 127 Street and 116 Avenue.

Police tell CTV News Edmonton a pedestrian was hit by a car and taken to hospital with significant head injuries, though they are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

127 Street, which is a one-way street, is closed between 116 Avenue and 118 Avenue.