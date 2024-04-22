Woman hospitalized after Monday morning crash on Whitemud Drive

A woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash on Monday morning.

Police say a Toyota Corolla was travelling westbound on Whitemud Drive approaching 53 Avenue around 7 a.m. when the car veered off the road, hit a power box and a light pole before coming to a stop in the middle of the exit ramp.

The 35-year-old woman driving the car was taken to hospital.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The exit was closed to traffic for several hours, but has since reopened.