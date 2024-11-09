EDMONTON
    • Woman killed after truck crashes through Fort McMurray Boston Pizza

    A Boston Pizza can be seen near Richard Street and MacDonald Avenue in Fort McMurray in this image from October 2018. (Google Street View) A Boston Pizza can be seen near Richard Street and MacDonald Avenue in Fort McMurray in this image from October 2018. (Google Street View)
    A woman is dead after a driver crashed a truck through a Boston Pizza in Fort McMurray late Saturday morning. 

    RCMP said a Ford F350 crashed into the restaurant on Franklin Avenue and Richard Street at around 11:30 a.m.

    A 24-year-old woman who was working inside the Boston Pizza was hit. She was taken to hospital, but she died shortly after.

    The driver, who was the only person in the truck, was arrested and charges are pending.

    The crash also caused significant structural damage to the building.

    Investigators and Occupational Health and Safety are expected to remain at the site overnight.

    "The Alberta RCMP give our sincere condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of the deceased. This is a profound loss of life for the family, and the community as a whole," RCMP said in a press release.

    No other details were yet available on the driver or the nature of the charges. RCMP have not said if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

