Woman killed on Highway 11A near Rocky Mountain House
Published Monday, March 1, 2021 11:01AM MST
EDMONTON -- A pedestrian was killed when she was struck by a vehicle on a highway near Rocky Mountain House over the weekend.
The crash three kilometres west of the town on Highway 11A was reported Saturday evening around 7:30.
Police were told the woman was walking in the eastbound driving lane was she was hit by a truck travelling in the same direction.
She died on scene.
RCMP continue to investigate.