Woman sent to hospital after crashing into power pole

RCMP were at the scene of a crash in Grande Prairie Sunday morning where a vehicle hit a power pole.

A woman was driving at "a high rate of speed" when going through a curve and "lost control" of the vehicle, hitting a power pole, according to police.

The woman was the only person in the vehicle and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

RCMP had closed 100 Street from 72 Avenue to 75 Avenue while officers investigated.