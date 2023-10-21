Woman seriously hurt in Millwoods hit-and-run, police seeking suspect SUV

Edmonton police are looking for a driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman seriously hurt in Millwoods Friday evening.

The woman, in her 50s, was reportedly walking north in a marked crosswalk across 28 Avenue near Youville Drive W around 6:15 p.m.

Police say she was hit while crossing by an older model Chevrolet Trailblazer, described as gold or tan in colour, travelling west on 28 Avenue.

The woman was "launched several metres" after being hit, according to police. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remained there Saturday.

The SUV did not stop after hitting the woman and was seen fleeing north on Youville Drive.

Saturday, investigators asked anyone who saw the crash – or with dashcam footage of the crash – to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.