A woman was taken to the hospital after she was stabbed inside a store Friday morning.

The victim called police to Urban Planet at 11:25 a.m. to assist her with a suspicious man. EPS said the man stabbed the woman as security arrived at the store.

The woman was taken to the hospital, but her injuries are not considered to be life threatening.

The man was taken into custody by mall security and turned over to police.

Edmonton police do not believe the man and woman knew each other.