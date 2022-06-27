Woman trampled, killed by horses at central Alberta rodeo: RCMP

A 30-year-old woman is dead after falling off a horse at the Ponoka Stampede on Sunday.

Police tell CTV News Edmonton the woman was trampled by multiple horses after she was thrown from her horse.

Occupational Health and Safety confirmed that the victim was a volunteer.

OHS is now investigating. A verbal stop work order has been issued for the "wild horse" segment of the grandstand ceremonies.

The Ponoka Stampede is scheduled to start on Monday.

The Ponoka Stampede Association will comment on the fatal incident Monday morning.

More details to come...