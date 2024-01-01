Woman who fell out of Edmonton city bus dies

A woman who fell out of an Edmonton city bus has died, police said in a media release issued Monday.

The woman was injured after falling out of a moving bus Friday in west Edmonton.

According to the police, the woman was riding in a bus heading south on 174 Street at about 3 p.m., when she stood and moved towards the back doors as the bus turned onto 95 Ave.

Police say she was holding a safety bar but lost her balance, causing her to fall backwards through the back doors of the bus and onto the road.

She was transported to hospital with serious injuries, before succumbing to them early Monday.

Edmonton Transit said in a statement issued Sunday that the doors on buses lock when in motion, but the glass on the doors broke when the woman fell into them, which is what caused her to fall out of the bus.

ETS added that an engineering assessment will be conducted, including a “root cause analysis.”

With files from The Canadian Press and Brittany Ekelund