Wood-carving show returns after 3-year hiatus, hoping to reinvigorate interest in craft

For the first time in three years, the Northern Alberta Wood Carvers Association is hosting a show this weekend, which organizers say is not only a chance to show off their work but also build participation in the craft back up.

According to president Harold Hough, the club's membership is less than half of the 100 it boasted before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the Duggan Community Hall on Saturday, he told CTV News Edmonton interest has slowly been rising.

"We’ve had a number of younger people. My daughter and her husband come – they’re in their early 30s. There’s people in their 20s coming," Hough said.

"It’s nice to see because how do we learn if we’re not willing to interact with another generation?" he pointed out.

"It used to be a group of old timers and I have to be careful of that statement," he added, smiling, "because I’m slowly morphing into that myself."

As Hough put it, the weekend show features "carving of every type."

Among the categories are insects, faerie, spirits and faces, caricatures, pyrography and artwork carved into items like spoons and canes.

Wooden bighorn sheep are on display at the 37th annual Northern Alberta Wood Carvers Association show and competition on April 22, 2023.

Those showcasing their work are eligible for prizes, but organizers also hope the craftsmanship – such as that of Ryan Wispinski – will impress newcomers.

"He sees wood in ways that sometimes the rest of us don’t," Hough said of the local artist.

Wispinski, who learned to carve wood from his father as a boy, earned three ribbons on Saturday.

He told CTV News Edmonton he was honoured by the recognition, but that "it doesn’t get me as much in the heart as when I see people excited and see their joy."

"I get just as excited seeing a first time carver and a long-time carver's pieces. I just love the craft."

In addition to the annual show and competition, the association hosts weekly wood-carving sessions where more-experienced carvers act as mentors, offers courses, and promotes the art created by its members.

"I think art is about finding yourself as well as connecting with others, so yeah, I just absolutely love being a part of this," Wispinski said.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson