Woodcroft fine with 'healthy' goalie competition as Skinner starts against Sabres
It's still very early in the Oilers season, but after two games the Edmonton goaltender with the best stats has not been the $25 million free agent.
Jack Campbell was brought in to be the starter at $5 million a year, while rookie Stuart Skinner is making $750,000 as he tries to establish himself as a quality NHL backup.
Campbell was pulled in favour of Skinner Saturday night in a 4-3 loss to the Calgary Flames. He also stopped 33 of 36 shots in a season-opening win against the Vancouver Canucks.
Campbell's goals-against-average so far is close to six, while Skinner has stopped all 31 shots he's faced.
The rookie will get a chance to build on that strong performance on Tuesday night when he starts against the Buffalo Sabres.
"We got a strong belief in both guys," head coach Jay Woodcroft said Tuesday.
"Not only are they good goaltenders, they're good people and good teammates. They cheer for each other, but when it's their net, they want to keep it."
Skinner, who grew up and played his minor hockey in Edmonton, said he plans to "have some fun tonight" at Rogers Place against the Sabres.
He called his relationship with Campbell "fantastic" and said he's "one of the best guys ever."
"You are competing with each other, but at the same time you're good buddies and you're trying to make each other better," Skinner told reporters.
After the game Saturday Flames coach Darryl Sutter said Skinner was "awesome" after Campbell was pulled.
"That's very kind of him to say. I appreciate that," Skinner said with a big smile when he was asked about Sutter's comments.
The Oilers (1-1) also hope to get off to a better start than in their first two games when they play the Sabres at 7 p.m. MT.
