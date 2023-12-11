EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Worker dead after Refinery Row fall

    Edmonton's refinery row in Strathcona County. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) Edmonton's refinery row in Strathcona County. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)

    Imperial Oil says a contractor working on a building on Refinery Row died following a fall Monday morning.

    The company told CTV News Edmonton the building, which it says is not connected to its Strathcona Refinery operations, is being leased long-term to a third party.

    "An investigation will be conducted, and notifications were made to the appropriate local agencies,” it said in a statement.

    Alberta Occupational Health and Safety told CTV News Edmonton the person who died fell from "a height."

    Edmonton police said it dispatched officers to 37 Street and 101 Avenue when it answered the call related to the death.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News