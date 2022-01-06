Worker killed, 2 others injured in truck crash at Suncor mine near Fort McMurray

A contract worker was killed north of Fort McMurray Thursday morning when two large trucks collided at an oilsands mine.

RCMP officers were called to the scene at the Suncor Base Mine just before 7 a.m.

Two other people were injured and taken to hospital in Fort McMurray, but are expected to survive, a Suncor spokesperson confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.

"This has been a really difficult day. Our thoughts are with the worker's family, friends and coworkers at this time," Suncor's Carley Robertson said.

She added that the mine site was closed after the incident, but she was not sure if operations had resumed.

No information about how the collision occurred was provided, but Robertson said the trucks involved were not automated, like some at Suncor are. Names, ages and genders of the employees involved were not released.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety was investigating.