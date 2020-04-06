EDMONTON -- Many people working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic are likely sitting at a kitchen table, a makeshift desk, or their couch, making it harder to maintain healthy ergonomics.

On Wednesday, a University of Alberta professor and ergonomics expert will host a free online session with tips on how to create a healthy workspace with tools people already have at home.

"I know it’s a difficult time for many and everyone is doing their best to 'flatten the curve' by working from home. I see this as my way of giving back to the community,” said Dr. Linda Miller, the president of ergonomics firm EWI Works.

During the presentation, Dr. Miller will also answer questions attendees might have on their home workspaces.

Nearly 300 people across Canada have signed up for the online assessment, the University of Alberta said.

If you want to register, click here.