He's now a WWE and movie star, but before he became a celebrity, Roman Reigns played for the Edmonton Eskimos.

Reigns, then known as Joe Anoa'i, played in Edmonton in 2008 with now Head Coach Jason Maas.

"It brings back some good memories," Reigns said. "I was just joking that I used to spend most of my time on the sideline, but it was fun.

"That was just my journey," Reigns continued. "I legitimately thought I was going to be a football player. Even to this day, I'm still stubborn and I'll say I was pretty good."

And now Reigns is taking his talents to Hollywood. The wrestling star is in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw with his cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"To be there with Dwayne, you know, be a part of that project, part of the Fast & Furious, if you would have told me, you know, when I was sitting on that sideline … I'd say, 'You're a liar.'"

Reigns will do the coin toss when the Eskimos take on the Ottawa RedBlacks Friday night.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Adam Cook