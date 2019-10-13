A massive car dealership is set to park itself in West Edmonton Mall.

Mayfield Toyota is relocating to Canada's largest shopping centre, with the company confirming the move on Twitter.

The rumours are true! We’re moving from our current location to Canada’s most iconic retail and entertainment destination, @Official_WEM! That makes us the ONLY full-service dealership in a shopping centre anywhere in Canada! #MovingOnUp #yeg #wem pic.twitter.com/vJ287B1h6H — Mayfield Toyota (@mayfieldtoyota) October 11, 2019

It will also become the only full-service dealership located in a shopping centre in the entire country.

The site will be more than 300,000 square feet, with a 117,000 square foot showroom and a 200,000 square foot multi-level parking deck with detail centre.

The new dealership will take over space that once housed the Sears department store.

Construction is set to begin March 2020 and is expected to be completed in the spring of 2021.