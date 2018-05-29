Normand Lacombe says his Stanley Cup ring was stolen from his vehicle in the Edmonton area Saturday night.

Lacombe, a part of the Edmonton Oilers’ title-winning team in 1988, took the ring off to play golf and left it in his vehicle overnight outside his rural Spruce Grove home.

“[I’m] sick to my stomach,” he told CTV News. "It’s obviously sentimental value. My name is on it, my number."

Lacombe was traded to the Oilers in 1987 and didn’t suit up until the ’88 playoffs, when the team won its fourth Stanley Cup. The ring is his most prized hockey possession.

“You can’t replace a Stanley Cup ring,” Lacombe said. “[It’s] probably one of my favourite memories playing in the NHL. Everyone dreams to win a cup and I did and I have a ring, and I’d like it back.”

Lacombe hopes the person that stole his ring has honesty and respect and gives it back to him.

“I’m very optimistic,” he said. “That’s my nature anyway. I’m optimistic someone will bring it back.”

Spruce Grove RCMP is investigating the theft and will give a cash reward.

With files from Nicole Weisberg