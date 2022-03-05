'You want to do something to help': Art exhibition supporting Ukrainian community
The Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts (ACUA) is hosting an art exhibition to support the Ukrainian community.
“With the unthinkable events that happened this week, the felt it was really important that we reach out to the community,” said Deborah Stasiuk, the president of the ACUA. “We have a number of our artists who are directly affected by the events in Ukraine.
“Art and culture are very important in the Ukrainian community, it’s very much a big part of our identity.”
The exhibit is featuring the works of Elise Futoransky and Taras Lachowsky.
The arts council is providing a safe space for people to gather and support each other during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“It’s traumatising… you want to do something to help,” said Stasiuk. “The tragedy is horrific, our generation has never seen something like this before.”
Since the invasion began, Stasiuk said they have had around 100 people coming daily, looking for something representative of Ukraine.
“They’re looking for something that’s part of their culture, something tangible that they can hold onto, because that’s what you have, you have your art, you have your culture, that’s what keeps you going, that’s what’s in your soul,” added Stasiuk.
The exhibit opened Friday and will go until March 25 at the ACUA at 9534 87 Street in Edmonton. Next weekend, the ACUA will host an Art for Aid campaign with artists donating pieces and the proceeds going towards humanitarian aid in Ukraine.
Blue and yellow paint splashed on door of Vancouver's Russian Community Centre, police investigating
Vancouver police are investigating after an apparent act of vandalism at the Russian Community Centre in the city's Kitsilano neighbourhood.
