Young artists learn about entrepreneurship with week-long exhibit at Edmonton Arts Council

Some Edmonton students are showcasing their creativity at a week-long event at the Edmonton Arts Council.

The Imagination Art Market opened Saturday afternoon. It's a collaboration between the council and Kindergarten to Grade 9 students at Highlands School.

Each home-room class at the school collaborated on the theme of imagination without limits, using mediums like sculpture, textiles, ceramics and painting.

Teacher Eden Craig, said the idea for the exhibit came from a class.

"I started teaching an art market course, and it's all about entrepreneurship and learning how to bring a product to the community," Craig said.

"I hear daily, over and over again, 'Why are we doing this? Why are we learning this?'" Craig continued. "I really hope students take away that their hard work in the classroom does pay off and it is applicable to real life."

The market will run until June 7. All the artwork is available to buy.

A portion of the money raised will go to the Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society, and the rest will be used to support art programming at Highlands School.