Young girl hospitalized after vehicle hits house in south Edmonton

A four-year-old girl was seriously injured after a crash in south Edmonton on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 75 Street and 98 Avenue around 8 a.m. for a report that a vehicle had hit a house.

Police say the driver was attempting to avoid hitting a vehicle at the intersection when they lost control and hit the house.

Before the vehicle hit the house, it hit a four-year-old girl who had just been dropped off at a nearby home.

The girl was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver is cooperating with police, according to investigators.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.