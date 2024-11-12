Youth and man charged in drug-trafficking investigation

A 16-year-old is one of two people arrested and charged with drug trafficking in Edmonton and Sherwood Park.

RCMP's drug unit said the pair were arrested in connection with reports of a person selling drugs in Sherwood Park and Edmonton in May.

The second accused, a 32-year-old man, was arrested on a Canada-wide warrant on Oct. 8. He has been charged with trafficking fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine, as well as possessing property obtained by crime.

The 16-year-old was also arrested that day and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Both were released on conditions.

The teen is scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Sherwood Park on Nov. 26, while the man will appear there on Nov. 27.