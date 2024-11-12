EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Youth and man charged in drug-trafficking investigation

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton) An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A 16-year-old is one of two people arrested and charged with drug trafficking in Edmonton and Sherwood Park.

    RCMP's drug unit said the pair were arrested in connection with reports of a person selling drugs in Sherwood Park and Edmonton in May.

    The second accused, a 32-year-old man, was arrested on a Canada-wide warrant on Oct. 8. He has been charged with trafficking fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine, as well as possessing property obtained by crime.

    The 16-year-old was also arrested that day and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

    Both were released on conditions.

    The teen is scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Sherwood Park on Nov. 26, while the man will appear there on Nov. 27.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    History in Halifax is slowly being wiped off the map: study

    Saint Mary's University archeologist Jonathan Fowler is sounding an alarm with a new study. According to Fowler, the centuries-old architecture that adds to Halifax’s heritage and historic vibe is slowly being wiped away as the city grows.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News