Zach Hyman has natural hat trick as Edmonton Oilers rock Washington Capitals 7-2
There were no shortage of storylines for the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.
Zach Hyman had a natural hat trick as the Oilers won their second game in a row, rolling to a 7-2 victory over the Washington Capitals. Hyman is now just four goals shy of the 50-goal milestone, well ahead of his previous career high of 36 goals from last season.
"I think a lot of people thought he was a complementary player,” said Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch. “But he's contributed so much to our team.
"The leadership he provides, the good forechecking and then obviously the goal-scoring which is the most difficult thing to do in the NHL."
Leon Draisaitl had a goal and three assists for the Oilers (40-21-3), who have gone 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists for Edmonton, while Warren Foegele and Connor Brown also scored.
It was Brown’s first goal since March 24, 2022.
“It was pretty special for him to get that goal,” Hyman said. “The building was loud, one of the louder times I have seen the building, so obviously everybody was really happy for him.
"It’s not easy coming to a new team and coming off an injury."
Goalie Stuart Skinner made 23 saves for the win.
Ivan Miroshnichenko and Connor McMichael replied for the Capitals (30-25-9), who have lost two in a row.
“We kind of chased the whole night,” said Washington forward Tom Wilson. “I mean, it was close at times and just had unlucky bounces in a couple situations, they make us pay.
"Against a good team like that you’ve got to find a way to just be better with the puck and manage the situations a little bit better, because they can capitalize."
Darcy Kuemper stopped 30 of 37 shots he faced in Washington's net.
Edmonton started the scoring 4:36 into the opening period on a power play as Draisaitl unleashed a one-timer, beating Kuemper for his 33rd of the season. McDavid picked up an assist to extend his home-game point streak to 26 games, the longest of his career of that ilk.
The Oilers made it 2-0 seven minutes into the first on another power play as McDavid walked in and picked his spot, scoring his 25th of the season.
Washington got one back with a goal on its first shot of the game a minute-and-a-half later as Miroshnichenko took a wild swing at a bouncing puck from a bad angle and it got past Skinner.
The Capitals also struck on their second shot, coming on the power play 11 minutes into the first period after an Alex Ovechkin shot was blocked but went to McMichael for his 13th.
Edmonton regained the lead 29 seconds later as the puck caromed around in front and ended up on the stick of Hyman, who whacked his second attempt past Kuemper for his team-leading 44th goal of the campaign. Hyman has scored in 10 straight home games, tying Wayne Gretzky for the longest home scoring streak in Oilers’ history.
Skinner stopped the Caps from scoring on their third shot as well, desperately diving across to stop Ovechkin with 1:41 to play in the first.
Edmonton took a two-goal lead with six minutes to play in the second period as Nugent-Hopkins feathered a pass through to Hyman on an odd-man break and he sent a shot off the post and in for his second of the game.
The Oilers got a third power-play goal with 52 seconds remaining in the middle frame as an Evan Bouchard bomb was ticked in by Hyman for the natural hat trick. The goal wasn’t officially awarded to the veteran forward until late in the third period, giving him 46 on the year.
Edmonton added to its lead midway through the third as Ryan McLeod made a pass from behind the goal line to Foegele, who netted his 15th.
Just 19 seconds later, came a moment Oilers fans have waited all season for.
Evander Kane fed it in front to a hard-charging Brown and he deflected it past Kuemper for his first of the season, breaking a 72-game goalless drought that extended back almost two full years.
"He's probably the most unfortunate, unlucky player in the NHL,” Knoblauch said. “The amount of goalposts he's hit and chances that didn't go in."
Oilers fans gave Brown a lengthy standing ovation and even peppered the ice with hats.
“It meant a lot,” Brown said. “You play in a big market like this, they’re aware of the storylines. It means a lot. It’s been a struggle this year offensively, I haven’t been able to get one to go.
"For their support to shine through there, they’re rooting for me, it was a good feeling.”
Trade deadline acquisition Adam Henrique picked up an assist on Brown’s goal for his first point as an Oiler.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2024.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Federal government reveals it ordered national security review of TikTok in September
The Liberal government ordered a national security review of popular video app TikTok in September 2023 but did not disclose it publicly.
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa mass killing suspect to appear in court today
The suspect accused in the mass killing of six people, including four children at a Barrhaven home last week, is expected to appear in an Ottawa courtroom this afternoon.
More than 85K window blinds recalled because of strangulation risk for children
Health Canada issued a recall for tens of thousands of window blinds, saying they pose a strangulation risk for children.
Landslide in Los Angeles neighbourhood of expensive homes destroys house, threatens others
A landslide reduced a Los Angeles house under renovation to a jumble of lumber, pulled the pool and deck away from a second home, and left the pool at a third residence on the edge of a huge fissure early Wednesday.
Obituary Kim Rudd, former Ontario Liberal MP and entrepreneur, dies at 66
Kim Rudd, a former Liberal MP who represented a southern Ontario riding, has died. An online obituary says Rudd died of ovarian cancer on Tuesday at a hospice in Cobourg, Ont.
Trump launched CIA covert influence operation against China: Reuters exclusive
Two years into office, then-U.S. president Donald Trump authorized the Central Intelligence Agency to launch a clandestine campaign on Chinese social media aimed at turning public opinion in China against its government, according to former U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the highly classified operation.
Repair or replace? Here's what you should do if a major appliance breaks down
The saying "they just don't make them like they used to" seems especially true of some major appliances these days.
Christie Brinkley diagnosed with skin cancer
Model, actress and entrepreneur Christie Brinkley announced that she has been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer.
Victoria police lost another notebook – and it ended up in a suspect's hands
For the second time in about 14 months, the Victoria Police Department says one of its officers has lost a notebook containing people’s names and private information.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate brazen daytime stabbing in Mission
Calgary police are searching for four suspects believed to be involved in a stabbing that sent one man to hospital in life-threatening condition.
-
Strathmore-area crisis centre under fire for employee treatment, potential policy changes
True North, formerly known as the Wheatland Crisis Society, is facing scrutiny from current and former employees for failures by the operating management team and board of directors to create a hospitable workplace environment.
-
Alberta First Nations want Ottawa to class oilsands tailings component as toxin
Two Alberta First Nations have asked the federal government to examine whether a component of oilsands tailings pond water known to harm fish and other animals should be classed as toxic.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying August stabbing suspect
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in an early August assault.
-
Lethbridge family raising pet goat, spreading joy
When Susan Eymann and Jeff MacDonald said they were getting a new pet in February, they weren’t exactly kidding.
-
Lethbridge man charged after police recover $37K in stolen property
A 56-year-old Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after police recovered $37,000 worth of stolen property connected to a Wednesday break-in at a commercial compound.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. company accused of threatening staff during bid to unionize
A rock salt manufacturer in rural Saskatchewan is being accused of using intimidation tactics to suppress a campaign to unionize among its staff.
-
This Saskatoon senior is getting priced out of the rental market
A Saskatoon senior living in a rental apartment is wondering why his monthly rent is drastically rising in a few months.
-
Saskatchewan's use of travel nurses questioned, as SUN predicts $70M to be spent in 2024 alone
Saskatchewan's use of travel nurses to fill gaps in the province's health care system came under fire in the legislature. The opposition claims costs surrounding the program are “ballooning.”
Regina
-
Saskatchewan's use of travel nurses questioned, as SUN predicts $70M to be spent in 2024 alone
Saskatchewan's use of travel nurses to fill gaps in the province's health care system came under fire in the legislature. The opposition claims costs surrounding the program are “ballooning.”
-
'Obviously very concerning': Hospital robbery leads to questions around waiting room safety in Saskatchewan
A robbery at Pasqua Hospital has led to debate in Saskatchewan's Legislature over emergency room safety across the province.
-
Dog euthanized after injury at off-leash dog park, Regina owner cautions others about the dangers
A Regina woman and her family are still in shock after having to put down their family dog after it was seriously injured at one of the city’s off-leash dog parks.
Vancouver
-
Spring break travel expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels: Vancouver International Airport
Spring break is just days away for many students and the demand to take off and escape the B.C. winter is growing.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Federal government reveals it ordered national security review of TikTok in September
The Liberal government ordered a national security review of popular video app TikTok in September 2023 but did not disclose it publicly.
-
B.C. couple sold firm for fortune. With last $92M donation, they've given it all away
A pair of British Columbia philanthropists are donating the last $92 million from a “windfall” sale of their medical imaging company to the charitable foundation they founded.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police lost another notebook – and it ended up in a suspect's hands
For the second time in about 14 months, the Victoria Police Department says one of its officers has lost a notebook containing people’s names and private information.
-
'I fell for it once': Seminar teaches seniors to protect themselves against scams
Each year, tens of thousands of Canadian seniors are scammed out of their savings by fraudsters. On Wednesday, a free workshop took place at Yakimovich Wellness Centre in Victoria to educate seniors on how to protect themselves.
-
Victoria stabbing suspect arrested after 8-hour standoff with police
A suspect in a stabbing was arrested in Victoria on Wednesday morning following an eight-hour standoff with police.
Toronto
-
Homicide unit investigating woman found dead in Scarborough home
Homicide detectives have been called in after a woman was found dead in her unit at a housing complex in Scarborough early Thursday.
-
New details surface about family members killed in shooting in Toronto's Regent Park
New details have come to light about the family that was at the centre of a daylight shooting in Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Harry Rosen announces Toronto flagship store move
Luxury menswear retailer Harry Rosen says it will invest $50 million over the next five years to relocate its flagship store and transform several others.
Montreal
-
Former Quebec judge Jacques Delisle pleads guilty to manslaughter
Former Quebec judge Jacques Delisle has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of his wife.
-
Nearly one year later, families waiting for justice after deadly Old Montreal fire
It's almost been one year since a fire ripped through a heritage building in Old Montreal, killing seven people. Families are still waiting for answers and for justice.
-
Montreal to expect double-digit temperatures Thursday
The month of March has been marked by mild weather across southwestern Quebec, and Thursday is no different with temperatures expected to climb into the double digits.
Winnipeg
-
Transit safety officers elbowed, kicked, almost bitten
Just three weeks into the job, two members of the new transit security team have been assaulted.
-
Arrest made after Manitoba woman falls victim to grandparent scam
The Manitoba RCMP has made an arrest after a woman lost thousands of dollars from falling victim to a grandparent scam.
-
Get germinating. What fruits and vegetables you should be growing indoors now
Spring is almost in the air, and if you’re looking to get a head start on your home garden the time to germinate your fruit and vegetable seeds indoors may be now.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa mass killing suspect to appear in court today
The suspect accused in the mass killing of six people, including four children at a Barrhaven home last week, is expected to appear in an Ottawa courtroom this afternoon.
-
New criteria for permanent traffic calming measures in Ottawa cause for concern: expert
Speed continues to be a problem on Ottawa's residential streets with many demanding more be done to slow people down, but now the city has gone the other way.
-
Ottawa Fire Services partners with Wounded Warriors to provide mental health support for firefighters
Firefighters and their families in Ottawa will have more mental health resources to navigate the challenges they face in their line of duty.
Northern Ontario
-
Two from GTA charged, $400K in drugs seized in northern Ont. traffic stop
Two people from the GTA are facing dozens of charges after officers smelled cannabis during a traffic stop in northern Ontario, leading to the discovery of $400,000 in narcotics.
-
Highway 144 reopened after fatal crash near High Falls in Greater Sudbury
Highway 144 is reopened in both directions after a fatal single-vehicle crash involving a dump truck in the Greater Sudbury community of Onaping Falls on Wednesday.
-
Indigenous Ont. gas bar chain claims it is being unfairly affected by former supplier's insolvency
A retail chain of Indigenous-owned retail gas stations and convenience stores in Ontario is claiming its finances are being impacted by the restructuring of one of the company's former fuel suppliers.
Barrie
-
Barrie couple scammed out of nearly $15,000 with one phone call
Police warn residents to be cautious after a Barrie couple lost nearly $15,000 following a phone call.
-
1st confirmed case of measles in Simcoe Muskoka is an immunized person & others may have been exposed
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has confirmed its first case of measles in a resident and believes others may have been exposed.
-
Alleged human traffickers from Simcoe County headed to trial
Alleged human traffickers Lauriston and Amber Maloney appear headed for trial this summer.
Kitchener
-
University of Waterloo using AI to analyze hockey decisions on the ice
Researchers at the University of Waterloo are using artificial intelligence to analyze hockey players and better understand the decisions they make on the ice.
-
Highway 401 reopens in Woodstock area: Police
There is no word on how the crash happened, how many vehicles are involved, or if there are any injuries.
-
New platform aims to help female car owners get fair repairs
A new platform aims to give women the advice they need to prevent vehicle repair overselling.
London
-
Highway 401 reopens in Woodstock area: Police
There is no word on how the crash happened, how many vehicles are involved, or if there are any injuries.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by transport truck
One person has died after being struck by a transport truck on the Adelaide Street North bridge, south of King Street, Wednesday afternoon.
-
Expect to see military vehicles on Highway 402 Thursday
Canadian Army Reserve personnel will be doing vehicle convoy training in Sarnia and surrounding area.
Windsor
-
Prime Minister to visit Windsor Thursday
According to his official itinerary he will meet with union workers just after 11 a.m
-
Repeat offender from Windsor arrested in Sarnia
The emergency response team was deployed to a Sarnia motel Wednesday as police arrested a Windsor man who was in breach of his release order.
-
14-year-old youth arrested in connection to group assault on teen with autism: Windsor police
A 14-year-old youth has been arrested and police are requesting the public’s help in identifying the remaining suspects after a 16-year-old boy with autism was assaulted while waiting for the bus last weekend.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP believe they have truck involved in crash that killed 17-year-old boy
Moncton RCMP say they are now in possession of a truck they believe was involved in a crash that killed a 17-year-old boy in Memramcook, N.B., in September 2023.
-
Fredericton police identify remains of 29-year-old man found in city landfill
Police have identified human remains discovered Monday in a Fredericton landfill as 29-year-old Sterling Hunter of Fredericton.
-
Nova Scotia's Hope For Wildlife welcomes 'completely bald' raccoon
Hope For Wildlife, a wildlife rehabilitation centre in Seaforth, N.S., has recently taken a raccoon with alopecia into its care.