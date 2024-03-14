Zach Hyman has natural hat trick as Edmonton Oilers rock Washington Capitals 7-2

EDMONTON -

There were no shortage of storylines for the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

Zach Hyman had a natural hat trick as the Oilers won their second game in a row, rolling to a 7-2 victory over the Washington Capitals. Hyman is now just four goals shy of the 50-goal milestone, well ahead of his previous career high of 36 goals from last season.

"I think a lot of people thought he was a complementary player,” said Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch. “But he's contributed so much to our team.

"The leadership he provides, the good forechecking and then obviously the goal-scoring which is the most difficult thing to do in the NHL."

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and three assists for the Oilers (40-21-3), who have gone 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists for Edmonton, while Warren Foegele and Connor Brown also scored.

It was Brown’s first goal since March 24, 2022.

“It was pretty special for him to get that goal,” Hyman said. “The building was loud, one of the louder times I have seen the building, so obviously everybody was really happy for him.

"It’s not easy coming to a new team and coming off an injury."

Goalie Stuart Skinner made 23 saves for the win.

Ivan Miroshnichenko and Connor McMichael replied for the Capitals (30-25-9), who have lost two in a row.

“We kind of chased the whole night,” said Washington forward Tom Wilson. “I mean, it was close at times and just had unlucky bounces in a couple situations, they make us pay.

"Against a good team like that you’ve got to find a way to just be better with the puck and manage the situations a little bit better, because they can capitalize."

Darcy Kuemper stopped 30 of 37 shots he faced in Washington's net.

Edmonton started the scoring 4:36 into the opening period on a power play as Draisaitl unleashed a one-timer, beating Kuemper for his 33rd of the season. McDavid picked up an assist to extend his home-game point streak to 26 games, the longest of his career of that ilk.

The Oilers made it 2-0 seven minutes into the first on another power play as McDavid walked in and picked his spot, scoring his 25th of the season.

Washington got one back with a goal on its first shot of the game a minute-and-a-half later as Miroshnichenko took a wild swing at a bouncing puck from a bad angle and it got past Skinner.

The Capitals also struck on their second shot, coming on the power play 11 minutes into the first period after an Alex Ovechkin shot was blocked but went to McMichael for his 13th.

Edmonton regained the lead 29 seconds later as the puck caromed around in front and ended up on the stick of Hyman, who whacked his second attempt past Kuemper for his team-leading 44th goal of the campaign. Hyman has scored in 10 straight home games, tying Wayne Gretzky for the longest home scoring streak in Oilers’ history.

Skinner stopped the Caps from scoring on their third shot as well, desperately diving across to stop Ovechkin with 1:41 to play in the first.

Edmonton took a two-goal lead with six minutes to play in the second period as Nugent-Hopkins feathered a pass through to Hyman on an odd-man break and he sent a shot off the post and in for his second of the game.

The Oilers got a third power-play goal with 52 seconds remaining in the middle frame as an Evan Bouchard bomb was ticked in by Hyman for the natural hat trick. The goal wasn’t officially awarded to the veteran forward until late in the third period, giving him 46 on the year.

Edmonton added to its lead midway through the third as Ryan McLeod made a pass from behind the goal line to Foegele, who netted his 15th.

Just 19 seconds later, came a moment Oilers fans have waited all season for.

Evander Kane fed it in front to a hard-charging Brown and he deflected it past Kuemper for his first of the season, breaking a 72-game goalless drought that extended back almost two full years.

"He's probably the most unfortunate, unlucky player in the NHL,” Knoblauch said. “The amount of goalposts he's hit and chances that didn't go in."

Oilers fans gave Brown a lengthy standing ovation and even peppered the ice with hats.

“It meant a lot,” Brown said. “You play in a big market like this, they’re aware of the storylines. It means a lot. It’s been a struggle this year offensively, I haven’t been able to get one to go.

"For their support to shine through there, they’re rooting for me, it was a good feeling.”

Trade deadline acquisition Adam Henrique picked up an assist on Brown’s goal for his first point as an Oiler.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2024.