Alberta fighter Tim Hague dies following boxing match in Edmonton
Tim Hague, 34, is in critical condition after being knocked out by Adam Braidwood at the Shaw Conference Centre on Friday, June 16, 2017.
Published Sunday, June 18, 2017 2:03PM MDT
Family members told CTV Edmonton Tim Hague died Sunday after sustaining a brain injury in a boxing match Friday night. He was 34.
The family of Tim Hague tells me that the 34-year-old local boxer has died. Hague suffered a brain injury during his Friday night fight.— Dan Grummett (@DGrummettCTV) June 18, 2017
Hague’s sister, Jackie Neil, sent out a statement on behalf of her family:
“It is with incredible sadness, sorrow and heartbreak to report that Tim has passed away today. He was surrounded by family, listening to his favorite songs. We will miss him with so greatly. We ask for privacy during this difficult time.”
Hague underwent brain surgery after being knocked out by Adam Braidwood at the Shaw Conference Centre.
More to come…
