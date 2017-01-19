Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
More Stories
- Montreal police arrest man accused of online threats 2
- Calgary police officer surprises meeting with public resignation 1
- Quebec attack victims remembered as fathers, hard workers, friends 23
- Sister of missing Canadian filmmaker 'terrified but hopeful' 4
- VW to pay $1.2B or more to U.S. owners of big diesels
- NHL scores: Blue Jackets edge Rangers 6-4
- Threats halt Edmonton troupe's version of Shakespeare's 'Othello'
- RCMP investigating fatal highway collision north of Bowden 1
- Police investigating stabbing on the north side