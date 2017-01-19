  • U.S. Gold Star father Khizr Khan speaks to CTV's Question Period from Washington, D.C., in Jan. 2017.

    'Look north': Muslim Gold Star father's message to Trump

    Khizr Khan, the American Gold Star father who gave an impassioned speech against Donald Trump’s proposed Muslim immigration ban during last year’s Democratic National Convention, says he hopes the U.S. president can learn from how Canada treats immigrants. 14

CTV Edmonton Poll banner
Alberta Legislature

CTV Edmonton Contests

More Stories

Connect with CTV Edmonton

CTV Edmonton weather app
CTV Edmonton - Advertise wtih us

Watch Full CTV Edmonton Newscasts

CTV News at Six - EDM Front

CTV News at 6:00

Watch CTV News at 6:00 with Daryl McIntyre

CTVML-190-x-106-Sept-2016

CTV Morning Live

Watch full broadcasts of CTV Morning Live Edmonton

CTV News at Five - EDM Front

CTV News at 5:00

Watch CTV News at 5:00 with Joel Gotlib and Erin Isfeld

CTV News at Noon - EDM Front

CTV News at Noon

Watch the full newscast of CTV News at Noon

EDM - CTV News Late Night generic

CTV News at 11:30

Watch full broadcasts of CTV News late night

CTV News Red Deer - EDM Front

CTV News Red Deer

Watch CTV News updates from Red Deer and central Alberta

CTV NEWS VIDEO NETWORK

Coming Up on CTV Edmonton

  • CTV News

    Dan Grummet brought the story of a man who found dozens of family photos. He contacted CTV looking for the rightful owner. Within an hour of the story airing the owners called CTV News. Dan Grummet will be there when the photos are returned. We will also have continued reaction the American Travel ban.

CTVML 300 x 60 Sept 2016
  • false
    ice-on-whyte (2)

    Ice on Whyte

    Jordan takes a trek to Old Strathcona for magical tour of the Ice on Whyte ice sculptures and a quick carving tutorial from Latvian carvers.

    Air Date: January 27, 2017

On Your Street - CTV Edmonton
  • false
    Chic-Hog-O's

    Chic-Hog-O’s

    Good news for a local couple and their restaurant, Chic-Hog-O’s – two years after it was closed.

    Air Date: January 26, 2017

buzz-holidays-300
  • false
    auditioning

    Auditioning for an opera

    Virgin Radio Edmonton's Chelsea Bird went to Edmonton Opera to audition for Cinderella. It went...badly.

    Air Date: January 19, 2017

Your Health - CTV Edmonton
Wednesday's Child
Good Neighbour Fund

BNN VIDEOS _

_
WATCH: Darren Sissons' Top Picks
_
WATCH: Darren Sissons discusses Total S.A.
_
WATCH: Darren Sissons discusses 3D Systems
_
WATCH: Darren Sissons discusses BP
BNN

BNN bar image

WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT

No watches or warnings in effect.

Editor's Picks

Newslinks - EDM 2015
AMA Commuter Traffic
Community Calendar - Edmonton (rail)

MOST POPULAR STORIES

What's On

  • 19:00 CTV Movie: Captain America: The Winter Soldier (CTV)
  • 22:00 Conviction (CTV)
    • View full schedule _
  • 19:00 etalk (CTV)
  • 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 20:00 Quantico (CTV)
  • 21:00 Gotham (CTV)
  • 22:00 Lucifer (CTV)
    • View full schedule _
  • 19:00 etalk (CTV)
  • 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 20:00 Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (CTV)
  • 21:00 The Flash (CTV)
  • 22:00 This Is Us (CTV)
    • View full schedule _
  • 19:00 etalk (CTV)
  • 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 20:00 Cardinal (CTV)
  • 21:00 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (CTV)
  • 22:00 Criminal Minds (CTV)
    • View full schedule _
  • 19:00 Grey's Anatomy (CTV)
  • 20:00 How To Get Away With Murder (CTV)
  • 21:00 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 21:30 Powerless (CTV)
  • 22:00 Training Day (CTV)
    • View full schedule _

Advertisement