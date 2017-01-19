Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
- 'Sisters of the north' join massive Women's March in D.C. 10
- Police investigating suspicious death in downtown Edmonton 1
- Trump and Trudeau talk trade and arrange next step: Spicer 2
- Police investigating fatal collision in northeast Edmonton
- Anthony Henday Drive eastbound lanes between Manning Drive and 97 Street reopen following multiple collisions
- Thousands of Canadians join Women’s March in cities across the country
- New U.S. defence secretary a friend of Canada, former top soldier says
- Officials investigating fatal Jasper Ave. apartment fire 2
- Charges laid in armed robbery at central Alberta store
- Grande Prairie woman charged in May, 2016 fatal collision
- Promises, pomp, protests as Donald Trump sworn in 16
- Red Deer musicians nominated in Alberta Country Music Awards 1
- Notley shuffles her cabinet, adds Ministry of Children’s Services 1
WATCH: Don Vialoux's Top Picks
WATCH: Don Vialoux discusses BCE
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
No watches or warnings in effect.
- Thousands gather at Alberta legislature for ‘sister march’ protesting Trump 1
- Armed burglar caught in the act on camera 2
- Small town roping in big rodeo talent 1
- 19:00 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
- 19:30 2017 Canadian Tire National Skating Championships (CTV)
- 22:00 Saving Hope (CTV)
- 20:00 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
- 20:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
- 21:00 Mike & Molly
- 21:30 Hot In Cleveland
- 22:00 Castle
- 19:00 etalk (CTV)
- 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
- 20:00 Quantico (CTV)
- 21:00 Gotham (CTV)
- 22:00 Lucifer (CTV)
- 19:00 etalk (CTV)
- 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
- 20:00 Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (CTV)
- 21:00 The Flash (CTV)
- 22:00 This Is Us (CTV)
- 19:00 Howie Mandel: A Bell Let's Talk Day Special (CTV)
- 20:00 Cardinal (CTV)
- 21:00 Blindspot (CTV)
- 22:00 Code Black (CTV)
