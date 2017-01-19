CTV Edmonton Poll banner
Super Bowl poll

CTV Edmonton Contests

More Stories

Connect with CTV Edmonton

CTV Edmonton weather app
CTV Edmonton - Advertise wtih us

Watch Full CTV Edmonton Newscasts

CTV News at Six - EDM Front

CTV News at 6:00

Watch CTV News at 6:00 with Daryl McIntyre

CTVML-190-x-106-Sept-2016

CTV Morning Live

Watch full broadcasts of CTV Morning Live Edmonton

CTV News at Five - EDM Front

CTV News at 5:00

Watch CTV News at 5:00 with Joel Gotlib and Erin Isfeld

CTV News at Noon - EDM Front

CTV News at Noon

Watch the full newscast of CTV News at Noon

EDM - CTV News Late Night generic

CTV News at 11:30

Watch full broadcasts of CTV News late night

CTV News Red Deer - EDM Front

CTV News Red Deer

Watch CTV News updates from Red Deer and central Alberta

CTV NEWS VIDEO NETWORK

Coming Up on CTV Edmonton

  • CTV Morning Live Generic

    The Discovery Canada hosts will join us to show off some of the coolest inventions on the planet.

    Plus, we’ll learn about the Show us Your Heart animal fundraiser, an event to benefit local shelters.

CTVML 300 x 60 Sept 2016
  • false
    Smart Homes

    ReKnows: Smart Home Tech

    Smart thermostats, video doorbells, and Air Play Audio, just a few of the smart-systems installed frequently by Alair Homes .

    Air Date: February 3, 2017

On Your Street - CTV Edmonton
  • false
    Timbre

    Timbre workspace opens

    Several small businesses in Edmonton are celebrating the opening of a new collaborative workspace called Timbre.

    Air Date: February 3, 2017

buzz-holidays-300
  • false
    auditioning

    Auditioning for an opera

    Virgin Radio Edmonton's Chelsea Bird went to Edmonton Opera to audition for Cinderella. It went...badly.

    Air Date: January 19, 2017

Your Health - CTV Edmonton
Wednesday's Child
Good Neighbour Fund

BNN VIDEOS _

_
WATCH: David Cockfield's Top Picks
_
WATCH: David Cockfield discusses New Flyer Industries
_
WATCH: David Cockfield discusses Westshore Terminals
_
WATCH: David Cockfield discusses Pembina Pipeline
BNN

BNN bar image

WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT

No watches or warnings in effect.

Editor's Picks

Newslinks - EDM 2015
AMA Commuter Traffic
Community Calendar - Edmonton (rail)

MOST POPULAR STORIES

What's On

  • 19:00 etalk (CTV)
  • 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 20:00 Blue Bloods (CTV)
  • 21:00 Grimm (CTV)
  • 22:00 Shark Tank (CTV)
    • View full schedule _
  • 19:00 W5 (CTV)
  • 20:00 CTV Movie: Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery (CTV)
  • 22:00 Cardinal (CTV)
    • View full schedule _
  • 20:00 FOX Super Bowl Post-Game (CTV)
  • 20:30 The Big Bang Theory
  • 21:00 Mike & Molly
  • 21:30 Mike & Molly
  • 22:00 The Big Bang Theory
    • View full schedule _
  • 19:00 etalk (CTV)
  • 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 20:00 Quantico (CTV)
  • 21:00 Howie Mandel All-Star Comedy Gala (CTV)
    • View full schedule _
  • 19:00 etalk (CTV)
  • 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 20:00 Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (CTV)
  • 21:00 The Flash (CTV)
  • 22:00 This Is Us (CTV)
    • View full schedule _

Advertisement