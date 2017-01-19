Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
More Stories
- Charges laid, drugs seized from vehicle and two homes in drug investigation 1
- TransCanada CEO vows to 'diligently' work on permit application for Keystone XL
- Trudeau plans to highlight benefits of Canada-U.S. trade with Washington
- Charges laid in connection to incident at women’s march 1
- What's next for the Dakota Access, Keystone XL pipelines? 21
- Cheers, jeers as Trudeau defends balancing environment and economy in Calgary 27
- U of A research shows fracking fluids cause 'significant' harm to fish
- RCMP link series of armed robberies in central Alberta, police trying to identify suspects
- Trump signs Keystone order, but far from done deal 21
- Police investigating alleged assault of female reporter covering Women’s March 1
- Man dies in hospital after late night shooting 4
- EU-Canada trade deal clears big hurdle in EU parliament
- Police identify victim in weekend homicide