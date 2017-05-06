Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Crews battle fire at west Edmonton school under construction
Published Saturday, May 6, 2017 11:59AM MDT
A school under construction in west Edmonton was damaged by an early morning fire Saturday.
Firefighters responded to Kim Hung School – a K-7 public school scheduled to open in January 2018 in the Granville neighbourhood – at 4:37 a.m.
Fire Rescue Services said there were flames and smoke on the roof, and had the fire under control at 5:25 a.m. and fully out at 5:53 a.m.
The fire is under investigation, and there is no cause or damage estimate yet.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
No watches or warnings in effect.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- No injuries, vehicles involved in Jasper rock slide
- Controlled avalanche slides onto highway near Jasper, forces closure
- Seven-year-old pedestrian hit by truck in southeast Edmonton
- Parents charged after allegations of sexual abuse
- EPS investigating stabbing in northeast Edmonton
- EPS investigating after suspicious package found near north side centre 2
- Smaller than a human hair: U of A researchers create tiny Oilers logo
- Crews battle fire at west Edmonton school under construction
- Edmonton to host international climate change conference in 2018
- Highway 16 re-opens to single-lane alternating traffic after rock slide