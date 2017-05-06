A school under construction in west Edmonton was damaged by an early morning fire Saturday.

Firefighters responded to Kim Hung School – a K-7 public school scheduled to open in January 2018 in the Granville neighbourhood – at 4:37 a.m.

Fire Rescue Services said there were flames and smoke on the roof, and had the fire under control at 5:25 a.m. and fully out at 5:53 a.m.

The fire is under investigation, and there is no cause or damage estimate yet.