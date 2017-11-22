Alberta Health Minister Sarah Hoffman is expected to make an announcement on dental fees, at an event in Edmonton Wednesday morning.

The announcement will come months after the Alberta Dental Association and College released their dental fee guide in mid-August.

At the time, Hoffman expressed disappointment that the new guide didn’t reduce costs enough.

A review conducted earlier showed Albertans pay the highest dental costs in Canada, in some cases, the cost for services is 44 percent more than in other provinces.

More to come…