The five people arrested in Nisku Monday may have known the people they allegedly kidnapped.

Three adults are facing kidnapping charges, but their identities are not available to the public to protect the two underage girls who were also in the BMW.

CTV News learned Thursday that the naked people and the man, young woman and baby they allegedly kidnapped all attended the same Kingdom Hall.

A man who does not want to reveal his identity says he knows all the people involved in the alleged kidnapping and collision, and is shocked at Monday’s events.

“And then I find out these are really close people to me, that I have known so long – such a tragic event,” he said.

The collision occurred after the older man fled the back of the vehicle. His daughter and her newborn son were also able to escape.

The three then got into a Nisku area worker’s pickup truck, the BMW gave chase and rear-ended the truck.

RCMP responded and arrested the five people in a dramatic takedown.

Police said drugs and alcohol are believed to be involved, but the man who claims to know them believes there’s another explanation.

“All these people ended up victims of a situation,” he said. “That never would have happened unless there was something that they consumed that would have done this, so I just hope that people five them the benefit of the doubt while that side of things is being investigated.”

With files from David Ewasuk