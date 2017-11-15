Police are investigating a house fire in Alberta Beach that left one man dead late Tuesday night.

Alberta Beach Mayor Jim Benedict told CTV News firefighters were called to the home, on 47 Street and 50 Avenue late Tuesday night.

Crews from the Onoway Regional Fire Department were on the scene within three minutes of the call, as were members from the Lac Ste. Anne County Fire Department with a water tanker.

RCMP were called to the scene of the fire at about 10:30 p.m. Police said the two storey home was fully engulfed in flames.

At the scene, firefighters pulled a 40-year-old man from the home, attempts were made to resuscitate him, but they didn’t work and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Benedict told CTV News the deceased was the only person living in the home, and he was a renter.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.