Strathcona County issues ban on non-essential water use
Published Friday, February 24, 2017 7:22PM MST
Officials with Strathcona County issued a ban on non-essential water use for residents starting Friday afternoon.
County officials said residents are being asked to use water for essential purposes only while the ban is in place.
Due to the ban, residents are asked to take short showers, turn off taps while brushing teeth or shaving, and putting off non-essential laundry and dishwashing until after the ban is lifted.
The ban was put in place as EPCOR works to correct a line break in the water feed into Sherwood Park – the community has been isolated from the EPCOR system, and has about two days of water storage. It’s not clear how long the repairs will take.
The water ban is necessary to make sure stored water meets demand for firefighting, drinking and cooking, officials said.
In addition, truck fills will be closed until further notice.
