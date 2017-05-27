Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
‘We’re coming down quickly’: Hot air balloon crashes near Sherwood Park
Published Saturday, May 27, 2017 5:16PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 27, 2017 6:33PM MDT
Stephen Martin and Christine Peters will never forget their proposal story.
After a number of weather delays, the couple was excited to finally go on their Sundance Balloons tour across Edmonton.
But the weather intervened again this time, while they were in the air.
Moments after Martin proposed to Peters, the balloon began to descend – quickly.
“We’re coming down, and we’re coming down quickly,” Peters told CTV News.
The pilot then told the 10 passengers to brace themselves as they made their way to a farmer’s field south of Sherwood Park.
“All of a sudden, we’re still 30 or 40 feet up in the air, and just the whole thing shakes and you hear cracking of branches and we’re in a tree,” Peters said.
The pilot managed to get free from the tree after about 30 seconds by firing up the burner, but they immediately hit another tree before finally hitting ground.
“We went into another tree and then we snapped that tree off and then we went into the farmer’s field,” Martin said.
After the balloon hit the ground, it dragged for 100 to 200 feet, Peters said.
Thankfully, the couple said no one was hurt during the crash, and looking back, they enjoyed the adventure.
“Plus, seeing as how I proposed to her, it makes for an awesome story,” Martin concluded.
With files from Susan Amerongen
Photos
A hot air balloon with 10 passengers crashed into a tree near Sherwood Park on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
