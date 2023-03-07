$1.1M in drugs seized from downtown Edmonton apartment

Two people have been charged after Edmonton police seized over $1.1 million in illegal drugs.

On the evening of Feb. 18, police were called to 97 Avenue and 106 Street for a weapons complaint.

Their investigation led them to an apartment suite in the area.

Investigations made by the officers at the apartment resulted in police obtaining a search warrant for the suite.

The following items were seized under the warrant:

Approximately 3.7 kilograms of fentanyl (street value of over $866,000.00)

Approximately 3.9 kilograms of methamphetamine (street value of over $239,000.00)

57.2 grams of cocaine (street value of over $4,000.00)

"This was a substantial drug seizure following an excellent investigation by our Downtown Branch patrol members,” Supt. Bart Lawczynski said in a news release. “As organized drug trafficking continues to disproportionately target our vulnerable populations, particularly in central Edmonton, we are hopeful that a seizure of this magnitude will greatly reduce victimization and increase community safety.”

A 32-year-old man has been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, assault with a weapon, and assault causing bodily harm.

A 41-year-old man was charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police did not release any photos of the seized drugs.