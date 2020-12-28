Advertisement
1 case of U.K. COVID-19 variant detected in Alberta
Published Monday, December 28, 2020 3:45PM MST
EDMONTON -- Alberta has confirmed one case of the COVID-19 variant in a person who recently arrived from the United Kingdom.
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw confirmed the case during an in-person update on Monday afternoon.
Hinshaw said the person followed all COVID-19 protocols, including quarantining for 14 days.
This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.