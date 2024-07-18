1 dead, 1 in hospital after Highway 14 crash near Sherwood Park

One person was killed and another sent to hospital Wednesday morning after a Cadillac and a semi-tractor crashed in Strathcona County.

RCMP believe the semi-tractor was driving east on Highway 14 around 10:30 a.m. when the driver of the Cadillac entered the intersection at Range Road 232.

The crash killed the 88-year-old Cadillac driver, and the 48-year-old semi-tractor driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.