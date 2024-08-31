EDMONTON
    • Fecal bacteria prompts warning for Wabamun Lake beach

    Alberta Health Services (AHS) is warning against wading or swimming at the Wabamun Lake Provincial Park Beach, due to elevated levels of fecal bacteria.

    AHS issued an advisory Friday, saying testing found levels of fecal bacteria in the water that could cause skin, ear and eye infections from contact. Ingested water could also cause gastrointestinal illness.

    "As always, visitors and residents are reminded to never drink or cook with untreated water directly from any lake or reservoir, at any time. Water-borne organisms, including fecal bacteria, can cause vomiting and diarrhea," AHS said.

    AHS said the advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

